Connie Bradford, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Sylvia Lee Burns, 1 p.m., Sterling Blvd. Church of Christ

Joy L. Coan, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Methodist Church

Jack Cole, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Frances Daniel, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Matt Daugherty, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Tom Hamm, 1 p.m., Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church

Frank Hardee, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen

Herman Hill, 3 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

Billy Ray Johnson, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral home, Russellville

Howard Keeton, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Renee Mahar, 3 p.m., Siloam Baptist Church

Martha McGuffey, noon, Greenview Memorial Chapel

David McMackin, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Paula Mullins, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Ostilene Murks, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Opal Faye Lynch Yawn Nix, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Barry Pratt, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield

Will Pride, 11 a.m., Nichols Chapel A.M.E. Church, Florence

Paula Ryan, noon, Ludlam Funeral home, Iuka

Mattie Smith, 11 a.m., St. James MB Church, Florence

Mary Stults, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home

Etta Williams, 1 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence

Margaret Wilson, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

