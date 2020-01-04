Connie Bradford, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Sylvia Lee Burns, 1 p.m., Sterling Blvd. Church of Christ
Joy L. Coan, 2 p.m., Mt. Hope Methodist Church
Jack Cole, 11 a.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Frances Daniel, 11 a.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood
Matt Daugherty, 2 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Tom Hamm, 1 p.m., Red Bay Free Will Baptist Church
Frank Hardee, 2 p.m., Elkins East Chapel, Killen
Herman Hill, 3 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Billy Ray Johnson, 11 a.m., Pinkard Funeral home, Russellville
Howard Keeton, 1 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Renee Mahar, 3 p.m., Siloam Baptist Church
Martha McGuffey, noon, Greenview Memorial Chapel
David McMackin, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Paula Mullins, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Ostilene Murks, 1 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Opal Faye Lynch Yawn Nix, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Barry Pratt, 11 a.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Will Pride, 11 a.m., Nichols Chapel A.M.E. Church, Florence
Paula Ryan, noon, Ludlam Funeral home, Iuka
Mattie Smith, 11 a.m., St. James MB Church, Florence
Mary Stults, 1 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home
Etta Williams, 1 p.m., Highland Baptist Church, Florence
Margaret Wilson, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
