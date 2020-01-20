Faye Thorne, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Donald E. Bray, 1 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel
Marvin Ray Boyd, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel
Patricia Butler, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home
Dakota “Kota” Blake Buttrey, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home
Thomas Garner Sr., 2 p.m., Valley View House of Prayer
Harold Garrison, 3:30 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Christ
Freddie Clinton James, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home
Charlie Marby, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home
Sharon Ann Mashburn, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel
Floyd Ray Moreland, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Elwanda Parrish, noon, Greenview Memorial Park
James Lee Schultz, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
Sam Washburn Sr., 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home
