Faye Thorne, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Donald E. Bray, 1 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel

Marvin Ray Boyd, 2 p.m., Deaton Funeral Home Chapel

Patricia Butler, 1 p.m., Rogersville Funeral Home

Dakota “Kota” Blake Buttrey, 1 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home

Thomas Garner Sr., 2 p.m., Valley View House of Prayer

Harold Garrison, 3:30 p.m., Cornerstone Church of Christ

Freddie Clinton James, 1 p.m., Spry-Williams Funeral Home

Charlie Marby, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home

Sharon Ann Mashburn, 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel

Floyd Ray Moreland, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Elwanda Parrish, noon, Greenview Memorial Park

James Lee Schultz, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Sam Washburn Sr., 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home

