Rufus Brown Jr., 11 a.m., Bethel Lauderdale Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Martha Bumpas, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Milt Burton, 10 a.m., Gathering Church, Sheffield

Chris Byrd, 4 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Charlotte Davis, 11 a.m., Good Hope M.B. Church, Florence

Herbert Johnson, noon, Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield

Terry McCarley, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home

Elaine Miner, 10:30 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lawrenceburg

Donald Prestage, 11:30 a.m., Liberty Grove Baptist Church

Marvin Roberts Sr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Emma Washington, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton

Tags

Loading...
Loading...