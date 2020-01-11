Rufus Brown Jr., 11 a.m., Bethel Lauderdale Missionary Baptist Church, Florence
Martha Bumpas, 1 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Milt Burton, 10 a.m., Gathering Church, Sheffield
Chris Byrd, 4 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Charlotte Davis, 11 a.m., Good Hope M.B. Church, Florence
Herbert Johnson, noon, Grace Memorial Funeral Home, Sheffield
Terry McCarley, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Elaine Miner, 10:30 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lawrenceburg
Donald Prestage, 11:30 a.m., Liberty Grove Baptist Church
Marvin Roberts Sr., 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Emma Washington, 1 p.m., Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, Leighton
