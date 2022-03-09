LEXINGTON — Jared Ashley Hicks, 44, died March 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Blue Water Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.