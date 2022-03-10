KILLEN — Jared Ashley Hicks, 44 of Killen, AL, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 from an extended illness. Jared graduated from Lexington High School and was the co-business owner of Alabama Awnings. He was an active member of Brookhill Church of Christ in Killen, AL. His life passions were baseball, especially watching his two sons play, watching Alabama football and spending time working with his Black Angus cattle. Jared not only loved watching baseball but coaching as well.
A special thanks to the young boys he helped coach through the years and the joy it brought to his life. Also, a special thanks to his friends Jim Akin, Anthony Garoute, and Jeremy Behel for taking care of his cows over the last eight months.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. at Bluewater Cemetery led by Judge Leslie Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremy Hicks.
Survivors include his wife, Stephanie Hicks, and sons, Collins and John Lewis; parents, Jerry and Polly Hicks; nieces, Kinsley, Macy and Lily Hanback.
Pallbearers will be Oochie Clemons, Scott Northington, Daron Turner, Mike Nash, Robert Walton and Jones Tinsley. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Holt, Carl Parker, Jim Akin, Jeremy Behel, Anthony Garoute and Douglas Hicks.
