RUSSELLVILLE — Jared Brannon Richardson, 31, died June 5, 2022. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kylee Richardson Education Fund at any Bank Independent location. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist.

