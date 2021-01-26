RUSSELLVILLE — William Jason Bendall, 48, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Bendall had lived all his life in Russellville and was employed with Flexco as an industrial sander operator.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 1:00 P.M., at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville, with Wade Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until service time. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, Russellville.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Bendall; grandmother, Reba Patrick; sister, Tina Bridges (Billy); brother, Rick Bendall (Donna); nieces, Brittany Myrick (Adam), Sarah Haney; nephews, Casey Bendall (Jessica), Austin Bridges; great-nieces, Emmie Myrick and Maddie Bendall; great-nephews, Rylie Myrick, Addison Myrick, Easton Robbins, Wyatt Bendall and Colton Haney.
He was preceded in death by his unborn child; his father, Charles Bendall; his grandmother, Lucille Bendall; his grandfathers, Virgil Patrick and Wilmer Bendall.
Pallbearers will be Michael Murray, Brian Copeland, McKinley Smith, Casey Bendall, Raymond Randolph and Adam Myrick. Honorary pallbearers are Austin Bridges and Addison Myrick.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, will be directing.
Commented