LAWRENCEBURG — Jason Charles Leighton, 48, died July 17, 2020. Visitation will be held on July 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Houser Cemetery. He was employed with the Lawrence County Board of Education as a school bus technician.