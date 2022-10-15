RUSSELLVILLE — Jason David Cruz-Guzman, 20, died October 9, 2022. Graveside service will be today at 10 a.m. at Franklin Memory Gardens with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. He was the son of Maria Cruz Guzman.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.