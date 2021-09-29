IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Jason Earl Clayton, 39, of Iron City, TN, passed away at his home on September 26, 2021. Jason worked at Modine Manufacturing and was a member of the Church of God.
Jason is survived by his wife, Miranda Hand Clayton; children, Reese Clayton, Kendall Clayton, Ally Lawson, all of Iron City, and Abby Horton (Dillon) of Lutts, TN; mother, Mary Shrader Adams of Iron City; son, Dakota Hand of Iron City; grandchildren, Eric and Wyatt; half-brothers, Andrew Adams and Paden Adams, both of Iron City; sister, Rebecca Robinson of Lawrenceburg, TN; mother-in-law, Teresa Smith Hand.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Earl Clayton.
Visitation will be today, September 29, 2021 from 5-8:00 P.M at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Malcolm Scott and Paul Dyar officiating. Burial will be in Wade Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roberson, Kyle McBee, Justin Porter, Cody Edwards, Steven Holmes, and Rick Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Holt and Michael Phillips (Boo).
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
