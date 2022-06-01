GULF SHORES
Jason J. Stephenson, 57, of Gulf Shores, formerly of Florence, passed away April 22, 2022.
He was the son of Rosalie and the late Robert E. Stephenson. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Stephenson; daughter, Davis; son, Luke; mother, Rosalie.
There will be a Celebration of Life/Reception, Saturday, June 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Florence, in the Fellowship Lobby of the sanctuary. Guests should park in the parking lot on Simpson Street and enter through the front doors of the church building.
