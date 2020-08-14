FLORENCE — Jason Keith Novak, 51, died August 9, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at McFarland Park on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Jason was the brother of Lisa Wilson of College Grove, MN. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.

