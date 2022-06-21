FLORENCE — Jason Kyle Wallace, 35, of Florence, AL, passed away June 18, 2022. Jason was self-employed. He was a member of Petersville Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in Railroad Cemetery, Iron City, TN. Officiating will be Sonny Owens.
Mr. Wallace was preceded in death by his brother, Danny “D.J.” Burton, Jr.; grandfathers, Morris “Pete” Wallace and Arvel J. Strait; grandmother, Carolyn Ragan; uncles, Gregg and Jeff Strait; cousin, Cliff Strait.
He is survived by his parents, Matt and Mistie Kyser and Kennie and Sherry Wallace; brothers, Josh Wallace and Eric Burton; grandparents, Dorothy Wallace, Chuck and Jayme Kyser, and Mark and Jamie Dunn; special nephew, Bentley Wallace, and many other nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Jason loved the outdoors: fishing, hunting, and kayaking. He especially loved animals and would rescue any animal that needed help or a home. He loved spending time with his Mom and all of his nieces and nephews. He spent much time with his grandmother, Dorothy Wallace. His friends were important to him. Jason always had a smile and a hug for everybody.
