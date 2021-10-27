TUSCUMBIA — Jason L. Porter died October 23, 2021. Funeral will be today at 12 p.m. at Red Bank Missionary Baptist Church, Town Creek with burial in Red Bank Cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

