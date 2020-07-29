LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Jason Lee Carter, 40, died July 26, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Loretto Cemetery. He was a cook for Kuntry Kitchen.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Asia Today: China, SKorea, Japan see upticks in virus cases
- Benches clear as Dodgers beat Astros 5-2
- The Latest: Japan's virus surge fills isolation facilities
- Woman receives 2 years for manslaughter
- Bar manager: ABC order 'will cut us in half'
- UNA ATHLETIC HALL OF FAME: Ruffin thankful for what UNA gave him
- Mike Pence to visit Raleigh in push for schools to reopen
- Tense moments mark heated protest over monument
Most Read
Articles
- Cherokee officer awaiting hearing set for Tuesday
- DHR, former foster parents named in suits
- Body found in river identified as Russellville man
- Buchanan: Shoals COVID-19 surge creates 'critical time'
- 8 Florence businesses open in June
- Commissioners: issue over unless law changes
- Restaurant owner seeks license for food truck operation
- Colbert County is pilot for ticketing program
- Group vows to continue fight to remove monument
- Lauderdale County students have virtual option
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Cherokee officer awaiting hearing set for Tuesday
- DHR, former foster parents named in suits
- Body found in river identified as Russellville man
- Buchanan: Shoals COVID-19 surge creates 'critical time'
- More schools announce delayed openings, virtual starts
- 8 Florence businesses open in June
- Commissioners: issue over unless law changes
- Restaurant owner seeks license for food truck operation
- Drug bust results in 5 charges for Muscle Shoals man
- Colbert County is pilot for ticketing program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Accept consequences of your choices (19)
- Protect others by wearing a mask (17)
- Make a difference: Wear a mask (16)
- Wear a mask: It’s the right thing to do (10)
- It's what you do, not what you say (10)
- Erring against the side of caution (8)
- Health care system must be changed (8)
- Speak up before they come for you (7)
- Trump's better than Dems alternative (6)
- Council wants monument moved, but is 'handcuffed' (6)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented