MOULTON — Jason Leon Beck, 48, died February 4, 2023. Visitation will be today from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Providence Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

