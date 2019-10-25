DENVER, COLORADO
Jason Matthew Whitten, resident of Denver, Colorado, died October 14, 2019 in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 46. He was born in Florence, Alabama on February 2, 1973.
Jason was an electrician by trade.
He loved his daughters, music, art and hiking. He was a talented artist with a quick wit. Jason was kind-hearted and he loved all people and all animals. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jason was preceded in death by his daughter, Abby Grace Whitten; father, Robert “Bobby” Whitten; maternal grandparents, James Wesley and Mabel Willingham; and paternal grandparents, Tom and Bea Utley.
He is survived by his daughters, Lauren and Leah Whitten; mother and stepfather, Barbara Willingham Harris and Max Harris; stepmother, JoAnn Whitten; brothers, David and Jeff Whitten; stepbrother, Charlie Harris; nieces and nephews, Collin and Lacy Claire Whitten, and Hannah and Justin Whitten; and his uncle, Cullen Whitten.
John 3:16
Private services were held.
Arrangements by: The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co
