CHEROKEE — Jason Wayne McKee, 56, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022. The funeral service will be at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, on Sunday, September 11, at 2:00 p.m. with Rod Stansky officiating. Burial will be in Allsboro Cemetery, Margerum, Alabama.
Jason was a native of Colbert County, Alabama, the owner and operator of JACO Dozer and Tractor Service, and a former crane operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 320. Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Hester Mobley and Thurman and Ola Mae McKee.
Jason is survived by his parents, Jacky and Jane McKee; brother, Jonathan McKee (Laura); sisters, Jennifer McKee and Julie York (Darrin); niece, Bentley York; and nephews, Caden York, Case York, Cash McKee, and Landry McKee.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
