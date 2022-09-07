ROGERSVILLE
Jason Shaver, 49, died September 5, 2022. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mr. Shaver’s family.
