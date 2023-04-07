FLORENCE — Jason Slade Wilkinson, 44, died April 4, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday, April 15th from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. He was the husband of Rebecca Cockburn Wilkinson. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

