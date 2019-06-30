TUSCUMBIA — Jason Wayne Michaels, 38, of Tuscumbia died Friday, June 28, 2019. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Greg Beasley, Greg Willis, and David Bradley, Jr. officiating. Burial will be at New Bethel Cemetery.
Jason worked at Long Lewis Ford and was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tommy McKleroy; paternal grandfather, Al Michaels; and grandfather-in-law, Albert Dee Baker.
Jason is survived by his wife, Deedra Michaels; children, Braxton Michaels and Autumn Curry; mother, Annette Brown (Roger); father, David Michaels (Laura); father and mother -in-law, Cotton and Jean Pounders; sister-in-law, Dayle Pace (Greg); brother-in-law, David Bradley, Jr.; nephew, Bradley Pace; grandmothers, Ollie Michaels and Dorothy Henson; and Doberman, Atlas.
Pallbearers include Wes Holland, Bubba Reaves, Eric Gifford, Tim Sherrill, Jamie White, David Bradley, Jr., Greg Pace, and Jonathan Michaels.
