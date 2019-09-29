KILLEN — Jason Wayne Teeples, 42, of Killen passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Greenhill Funeral Home, 8450 US 43, Florence, AL 35634 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ann Brooks.
Jason is survived by his wife Jessica; and by his children Jason, 17, Jamie, 15, Anna, 10, and Sara, 8.
Jason is also survived by his sister Kandy Schuler (Richard); and his nieces Marissa, Brianna, and Emalee.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
