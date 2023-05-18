RUSSELLVILLE — Jason White, 45, died May 14, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, burial in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Make a splash: Hatton planned perfect state championship celebration
- 8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, as agency seeks to ease crowding
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher on hopes for US debt deal
- Salvation Army shelter repairs near completion
- Driver loses control, strikes building
- 2 higher than expected bids cause Colbert Commission to regroup
- 2 Pine Street lanes close for parking deck project
- Muscle Shoals council extends "self-service" business moratorium
Most Read
Articles
- Escaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelter
- TVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at Barton
- Sex offender arrested at school function
- 5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalists
- Shoals team ropers have sights set on a world title
- 3-year-old grazed in an accidental shooting
- Sex offender released from detention center
- Authorities: Man thought he was soliciting child
- Mom braces for mournful Mother's Day
- 7 businesses open in Florence
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- 2023 AHSAA state softball tournament
- Brad Ernest Mallette
- South changes direction, leaving Mars Hill
- Escaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelter
- Florence student receiving college degree before H.S. diploma
- TVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at Barton
- Killen 'very thankful' to return to coach Lexington football
- Sex offender arrested at school function
- 5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalists
- Goodloe Pride Sherrill, Jr.
Commented