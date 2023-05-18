RUSSELLVILLE — Jason White, 45, died May 14, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Russellville, burial in Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Killen. The body will be placed in the church at 12 p.m. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you