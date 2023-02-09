FLORENCE — Jason Wylie Harbin passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was only 40 years old. The family is both devastated and heart broken by his death.
Jason was born July 4, 1982 to Hal Harbin and Kim Harbin Greenhill. Jason was a loving and caring dad, son, brother, and friend.
Jason is survived by his son, Alex Harbin (Alex’s mom, Lauren Harbin); father, Hal Harbin; mother, Kim Greenhill (Doyle); sister, Hannah Rothstein (Albert); brother, Clay Greenhill; grandmother, Patricia Franks Lambert (Charlie); and a host of friends and family.
Jason was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emeral and Laura Frances Harbin, Joe Franks; aunt, Pat Harbin; and special friend and love Amanda Gooch.
Jason was a devoted and loving father to Alex, and he was a loyal friend to many. Even though Jason had his struggles, he never lost his faith and his love for God. We, his family, have great pride in knowing he is free from pain and resting in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to go to Jason’s son, Alex. You may donate to any First Southern Bank location in the name of Alex Harbin.
Visitation will be Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A celebration of Jason’s life will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Florence, AL.
“You never said I’m leaving, you never said Goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. A million times we needed you, a million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author Unknown
