COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE
Jasper Albert Brewer was born February 23, 1944 in Wayne County, TN, the son of the late Jasper Carl and Edith Earline Dodd Brewer. He was united in marriage to Theresa Allen on October 24, 1964. Mr. Brewer was a volunteer at the Wayne County Welcome Center, Mayor of the City of Collinwood for 10 years, organized the TN Valley Strummer Dulcimer group, and managed the North MS Dulcimer Association for four years which included Dulcimer groups in Northeast MS, Southern Mid TN, and Northwest AL. He and his son were owners of Appalachian Mantel Co., retired from the Alabama State Health Department as Director of the Bureau of inspection, and was a teacher for Wayne County school systems in Waynesboro and Clifton. He earned a Master’s of Public Health (MPH) Degree at the University of North Carolina. Mr. Brewer departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022 in Collinwood, TN at his home at the age of 78 years, 9 months, and 23 days.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Allen “Terry” Brewer of Florence, AL; son, Richard Allen Brewer of Collinwood, TN; daughter, Sandra Gale Brewer of Collinwood, TN; brothers, Joe Ray Brewer (Helen) of Southern Wayne County, TN, Jerry Thomas Brewer (Rene) of Southern Wayne Co, TN, James Larry Brewer (Linda) of Columbia, TN; and grandchild, James Christopher Griggs Brewer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brewer was preceded in death by his sister, Janie Lee Bogus; grandfather, Jasper Newton “Dick” Brewer, and grandmother, Nancy Brewer.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. service time at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Collinwood, TN. Burial to follow in Memorial Gardens in Collinwood, TN.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Brewer, Jerry Brewer, Joe Ray Brewer, and Wilmer “Sonny” Bogus.
