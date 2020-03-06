COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Jasper Charles Brewer, 81, died March 3, 2020. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. until service time at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in McGlamery Cemetery with military rites. He was the husband of Carolyn McCorkle Brewer.

