COURTLAND
Javion Jamal Brown, 16, died June 8, 2021. Public viewing will be today from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home. The funeral will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the R.A. Hubbard Gymnasium followed by burial in Spring Creek Cemetery in Courtland.
