TUSCUMBIA — Jaxon Paul Sharpton, infant, died June 25, 2021. A private family service will be held in Bethlehem Cemetery, Hanceville. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, will assist the family. Jaxon is survived by his parents, Alexia Jones and Kallen Sharpton.

