FLORENCE

Jay Eric Eastlund, 72, died December 8, 2020. A memorial service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Followers of Christ Fellowship Church, 2202 Estaline Drive, Florence. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

