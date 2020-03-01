COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Jay F. Wright, 4, of Collinwood, Tennessee died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Shackleford Collinwood. The funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Shackleford Collinwood with burial in Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, Tennessee. He is the husband of Effie Vickery Wright.

Loading...
Loading...