COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Jay F. Wright, 94, died February 29, 2020. Visitation was Sunday, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shackelford Collinwood. Funeral followed at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the husband of Effie Vickery Wright.

