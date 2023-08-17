F.8.17.23 Jay Stejskal.jpg

ROGERSVILLE — Jay Stejskal, age 72, of Rogersville, AL, passed away on August 14, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on August 8, 1951, in Cleveland, OH. He is a graduate of Padua Franciscan High School Class of 1969. He moved to Florence after graduation to attend Florence State University where he was a member of the Boys Basketball Team. He graduated in 1973 with his Bachelor of Science degree. He continued his education collecting his Master’s, EdS., and Administrative degrees at the University of North Alabama.

