RUSSELLVILLE — Jay Wayne Bolton was born on November 15, 1971 at Red Bay Hospital. Jay died on August 23, 2020 at Helen Keller Hospital. He went to school at Vina High School, Shoals Community College, Muscle Shoals, AL, UNA and the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL. Jay loved his family, the farm, all kinds of movies and comic books. He loved going to the Comic Book Conventions with his friends and his daughter, Bree. He loved to cook and experiment with spices. He also watched many shows on television. He would always help his mother cook Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, steaks, and other times she would call him to come eat with them. He enjoyed being with his friends and just hanging out and having fun. He had been working on building a pond for the farm which he enjoyed so much. He was very excited about stocking it with fish and building a pier for fishing. The pond will be named “Jay’s Pond” in his memory. He was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church since he was a young child. He was a simple person and stayed home most of the time. He was a good person and a wonderful, caring and loving, son, father, brother, uncle and friend.
Jay will be cremated at his request and there will be no funeral but there will be a private memorial for his immediate family at a future date. This is what he always wanted. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL assisted the family.
Jay is survived by his parents, Wayne and Jerline Bolton of Red Bay, AL; three daughters, Brianna Leigh Bolton, Tuscaloosa, AL and Katelyn Brooke Bolton and Darby Shea Bolton, both of Sylacauga, AL; sister, Angela Jo Bolton, Red Bay, AL and one nephew, Johnathon Wayne Bolton, Red Bay, AL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marlie and Lora Bolton of Red Bay, AL and George and Mary Winstead of Belgreen, AL.
The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers, messages and friendship and to the nurses at the IDU at Helen Keller. It will never be forgotten.
