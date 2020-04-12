LEIGHTON — Jayne Lynn Streetman, 67, Leighton, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
Jayne was preceded in death by her parents, Vida Marie and Watson Darwin Byars; brothers, Danny and Buddy Byars; sister, Maran Keenum; and daughter, Tabitha Streetman.
Jayne is survived by her husband, Rickey Joe Streetman; children, Francellua Marie Hill and Gaylen Dewayne Terry (Narissa); brothers, Harold and Howard Johnson and Johnathan Byars; sisters, Georgia Lee McCollister, Janice Parker, and Kathy Hallman; grandchildren, Nathen Evans, Emily Cooper, Chrimson Evans, Randy Hill, Jared Streetman, Makayla Sutton, Madison Alexander, and Makenzie Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Allie Marie, Adalyn Kaye, and Autumn Jayne Cooper.
Online condolences may be left for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
