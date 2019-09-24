RUSSELLVILLE — JC Richey, 81 years old of Russellville, AL passed away September 22, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation was Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. The funeral service will be today, September 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church with Brother Orbie Pierce and Brother Delmer Duboise officiating. Mr. Richey will lie in state from 1-2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in adjoining cemetery.
JC was born November 9, 1937, in Lawrence County to Wesley Britton and Emma Richey. He was an ordained minister and charter member of Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, WB Richey Jr., Charles Richey, Bufford Richey and Joseph Richey; and his sisters, Rosa Lee Kiser and Virginia Dawson.
Mr. Richey is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Richey; his children, Jenny Richey Jones (Randy) of Moulton, Fredia Richey of Russellville, Rita Richey of Russellville, Karen Richey of Norcross, GA, and Jamie Richey (Amy) of Russellville; his siblings, WH Richey (Rae) of Russellville and Mary Ann Moreland (Floyd) of Leighton; his five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Special thanks to Akins Funeral Home and Staff and to Dr. Kevin Kelley and Staff.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
