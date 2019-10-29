FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — JC Sims, Jr. was born May 29, 1948 and passed from this life on October 26, 2019. He was a kind-hearted and hardworking man who lived his life as a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, devoted wholeheartedly to loving and providing for his family. He was retired from Champion Papers after 28 years of service. He loved music and spent many years performing. Nothing made him happier than playing his guitar or spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, JC Sims; his mother, Mary Evalene Sims; his sister, Debbie Sims and his brother-in-law, Sam Chambers. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 53 years, Linda Kay Thigpen Sims; his two sons, Chris (Tina) Sims and Jamie (Carrie) Sims; three siblings, Anne Chambers, Regina (HL) Stutts and Patty (Shane) Sinyard; his grandchildren, Abby Sims, Anna Sims, Lauren Mayfield and Joshua Sims, and his stepgrandchildren, Lauren and Thomas Columbia.
Services will be held at Spry-Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. today, October 29, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted by his sons, and Shane Sinyard will officiate at the graveside. Burial will follow at Hammond Cemetery in Anderson, Alabama.Pallbearers for the service include Chris Sims, Jamie Sims, Ricky Corum, Oneal Thigpen, Dell Thigpen and Stevie Corum.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all members of the healthcare teams who cared for him on his journey.
