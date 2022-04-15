FLORENCE — Jean A. Gale age 89, of Florence, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. A graveside service will be Monday, April 18th at 1:00 pm at Center Star Cemetery.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence McCrystal; husband, Henry Gale; brothers, Lawrence “Loll” McCrystal, and John Patrick McCrystal; and sisters, Eilean Baker, and Florence Harrison.
Survivors are her children, John Gale (Alicia), Graham Gale (Cindy), and Kerrie Crowson (Ken); brother, Michael McCrystal (Maureen); sister, Patricia Conlon; grandchildren, Brannon Gale (Tracy), Morgan Gale, Lauren Mendoza (Orlando), Ian Gale, Megan Kellum, Kayla Crowson (Luke), and Kim Hobson; and great-grandchildren, Damian, Liam, Triumph, Sophia (Noah), Kendall, Cameron, and Kylie.
A special thanks to Affinity nurses, Rhonda Smith, Bobby Woods, Pam Wilson, and Dianne Kelly for their love and care.
