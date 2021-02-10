LEXINGTON — Jean Ann Hannah, 80, died February 8, 2021. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Oak Hill Cemetery Fund.

