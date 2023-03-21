F 3.21.23 Jean Anthony.jpg
FLORENCE — Jean Melton Anthony, age 85, of Florence, passed away March 17, 2023 surrounded by family. The family will receive friends today, March 21, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Ronny Stutts and Robert Staples officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

