SHEFFIELD — Jean B. Phillips, 80, of Sheffield was born May 14, 1941, and was taken to Heaven on January 4, 2022. She passed away at home surrounded by her family. Visitation for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, January 8th, from 11:00 a.m. til 1:00 p.m. at New Hope Church of Christ on County Road 15. The celebration of her life will be at 1:00 p.m. at the church. The burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery. The service will be officiated by Brother Ben Hayes, and Brother Mike Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton Bevis Sr. and Ethel Baskins Bevis; brother, Dalton Bevis Jr.; husband, Melvin “Sandy” Rickard and son, Byron “Jake” Rickard.
She is survived by her husband, Elvis Phillips: sister, Barbara England; daughters, Janet Holt (Keith), Donna Smitherman, Deb Tippett, Deb Putman (Trent); sons, Steve Rickard (Shelia), Barry Rickard (Tom Hardin), Marty Phillips (David); 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Highland Park Church of Christ for over 50 years.
She was a homemaker, raising her six children, four of whom were two sets of twins, 13 months apart. Six children in diapers at the same time. A lot of cloth diapers!
Pallbearers will be Austin Tippett, Joey Dean, Chase Holden, Gene Behel, Trent Putman, and Casey Barnes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dalton “Lee” Bevis Jr., Keith Holt, and Davey Smitherman.
