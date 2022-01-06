SHEFFIELD — Jean B. Phillips, 80, died January 4, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Hope Church of Christ in Florence with services to follow. She will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Elvis Phillips. Williams Funeral Home is directing.

