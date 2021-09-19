FLORENCE — Janie Dean Griffin McClure, 94, passed away September 18, 2021. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 21, 202,1 from 10-10:30 a.m., at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in Pisgah Cemetery.

