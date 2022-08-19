MUSCLE SHOALS — Jean E. Whitaker, age 99, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Cottage of the Shoals.
Jean was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ and loved gardening, canning, and cooking.
Ms. Whitaker worked at the Big-Dip diner in Muscle Shoals for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Alvis; parents, Cecil and Winnie Sue Rhodes; and brother, James L Rhodes.
She is survived by her nephews, Donnie Rhodes (Nancy) and Roger Hanback (Brenda); great-nephews and nieces, Brian Rhodes, Kevin Rhodes, Jennifer Oglesby (Brad), Erica Swaim (Jack).
The family would like to thank the staff at Cottage of the Shoals for the kindness and compassion showed to Jean.
Colbert Memorial Chapel will host the visitation today, August 19, 1-2 p.m. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Wade Hunt officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
