TUSCUMBIA — Jean Elizabeth Kent, 85, Tuscumbia, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. There will be a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, at Mountain Springs Cemetery, Tuscumbia, with Bro. Tom Wimberly and Jason Ethridge officiating.
Jean was a native of Colbert County. She was a member of Mountain Springs First Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She is now reunited with her five brothers, Charles, J.C., Leslie, Abb, and Earl McCullough.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Annetta Ethridge, sisters, Della Mae Collum, Mattie Stanfield (Harold), and Fronia Warhurst; granddaughter, Melina Hamm (Gerald, Jr.); and great-grandchildren, Tristan McCormick and Sadie Hamm.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Hamm, Jr., Danny Ethridge, Jerry McCullough, Tristan McCormick, Jason Ethridge, and Jace Ethridge.
The family expresses special thanks to all who cared for Jean at Tishomingo Manor Nursing Home. If sending a tribute, non-flowering plants would be appreciated.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Commented