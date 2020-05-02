FLORENCE — Jean Ellen Schulman, 92, died April 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Decatur City Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Russia, Pakistan virus cases spike as others ease controls
- Misery of Italy's migrants grows not from virus but lockdown
- Kim reappears in public, ending absence amid health rumors
- Weary Moroccan medics fight virus, nightmares and tears
- Lotteries, May 2
- US allows emergency use of drug shown to help virus recovery
- The Latest: China reports 1 new virus case, no deaths
- Ag Authority contracts with Volker as construction manager
Most Read
Articles
- 2 killed in 1-car wreck
- Keller Festival canceled for this year
- 2 die in one-vehicle crash
- Pesky plant life overruns pond in Spring Park
- Local clergy not willing to 'jump the gun' on returning too soon
- Shoals COVID-19 cases among lowest in state
- Tourism Experiencing Tough Times, Local Officials Say
- Cattlemen struggle despite high demand for beef
- Addressing the needs of those in need
- Update: COVID cases steady locally
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented