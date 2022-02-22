TUSCUMBIA — Jean Enlow Durham, 90, died February 20, 2022. Visitation will be today from 1 to 2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife to Brandon M. Durham.

