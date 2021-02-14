FLORENCE — Laura Jean Gay Sharp, 90, of Florence, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Jean was known to those who loved her as a passionate, intelligent, and hardworking woman. She worked her way through college twice, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Home Economics Education from Florence State Teachers College, and her Master’s Degree in Biology from the University of North Alabama.
A retired high school science teacher from the Sheffield City School system, Jean enjoyed gardening with the women of the Lakeside Garden Club and the North Alabama Garden Club, where she served as an officer. She had a servant’s heart, and was an active member and volunteer at St. James United Methodist Church, Circle of Hope, and United Methodist Women. In her spare time, she was an avid birdwatcher and seamstress.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Albert Gay; mother, Nerva Williams Gay; brother, Charles Gay; husband, James Buford Sharp; and daughter, Linda Sharp Norris. She is survived by her son, William Paul Sharp; daughters, Nancy Sharp Smith and Betty Ann Sharp; grandchildren, Samuel Braden McDonnell (Lori), Laura Gayle Smith Edwards (Trey), James Alexander Sharp, Braden Paul Sharp; and great-granddaughter, Caroline Faith McDonnell.
The visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home on Sunday, February 14th, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the service to follow. Pastors Dean Bowers and Chris Weldon officiating. Pallbearers will be Samuel McDonnell, Braden Sharp, Trey Edwards, Alex Sharp, and Chris Weldon.
Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. Particular appreciations are expressed to Comfort Care Hospice and Dr. David Brown. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
