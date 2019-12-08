FLORENCE
Jean Gay Mussleman passed away on December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jean Gay was born to Rivers and Pauline Lindsey on July 19, 1931 and grew up in the Oakland. Upon graduation from Coffee High School, Jean Gay attended the University of Alabama (a dark family secret) for a semester after which she was swept away by the love of her life, David Mussleman, for the first of many of their life adventures. In a hastily arranged wedding 10 days later, Jean Gay and David began their lives together in postwar England where David was stationed for two years with the National Guard. Upon their return to the United States, they moved to Auburn where Jean Gay completed her Bachelor’s degree and David, his veterinary degree. For several years, Jean Gay taught Civics at Phenix City High School where she reflected upon the biggest challenge as convincing her students that while the right to vote was theirs alone, it was not for sale!
Upon David’s graduation in 1958, they returned to Florence where they made their home on Cypress Creek. While raising five children, Jean Gay was active in the community early in the Civil Rights era seeking equality for all regardless of race or gender. Upon receiving her Master’s in Social Work, Jean Gay began her counseling career at Riverbend Mental Health Center from which she matriculated to the Florence City School system where she served as a social worker for more than 20 years. Her leadership played an integral part in the development of Safe Place, and the first recycling plan for the City of Florence, as well as the W. C. Handy Festival. In 1988, Jean Gay was the first woman elected to the Florence City Council where she served for 2 terms. Jean Gay continued her service to the City on the Board of Zoning Adjustment and on the Civil Service Board. She also served on the Board of the Concert Series, the ECM Ethics Review Board and was a member of the Florence Exchange Club.
In her faith journey, Jean Gay taught Sunday school at Florence First United Methodist Church for more than 30 years in the now Mussleman-Norton class. In 1996, Jean Gay formed ElderCare Services, which grew from a need she saw for compassionate home companionship/caregiving for elder citizens. She actively managed the company until recent years. ElderCare will continue as a thriving family-owned service for the Shoals for generations to come. Jean Gay and David also developed Wildwood on Cypress subdivision. In recognition of her body of work to the community, Jean Gay was a recipient of the Diana Award and a finalist for the 2015 Shoals Woman of the Year.
While a servant to her church and community, Jean Gay’s dearest love was her family. She, David and their five children were never at a loss for activities whether gathering around her well-set table complete with delicious foods often which included a guest or two. Impromptu dinner parties for six or 60 in the barn loft or with Crystal and fine China never phased our consummate southern lady, Jean Gay.
Through the years, Jean Gay joined the family on canoe trips on the flooded Cypress, at tennis tournaments, concerts, ball games and, of course, Auburn football games. She loved each of her five children for their different gifts, encouraging and nurturing each to find his or her own special talent. Her children are quick to acknowledge while it may have been Dad, who gave them wings, it was mom who gave them roots. Jean Gay was an ever-present source of support whether delivering an insightful critique of child’s proposal or celebrating the victory of another. Jean Gay was an accomplished and talented artist, pianist, cook, seamstress and author. Her reflections of a well-lived life led her to authoring “Potluck, Postscripts and Potpourri” and, later her joint effort with David, “Cantankerous Bulldogs, Unherdable Cats, Hummingbird, Jackasses, Raccoons and Bats, The Lord God Loves Them All.”
Jean Gay was predeceased by her loving husband of 66 years, David; her parents, Pauline and Rivers Lindsey, Sr.; and sisters-in-laws, Mary Ellen Stansbury and Judy Lindsey.
She is survived by her brother, Rivers M. Lindsey, Jr.; her children, Lindsey Mussleman Davis (Butch), David “Dee” Carl Mussleman, III, (Amy), Matthew Ellis Mussleman (Deanna), Janna Mussleman Childers (Blaine), and Laura Mussleman Hillhouse (Jim),;11 grandchildren, Rebecca and Forrest Davis, Lauren Feury (Matt), Anna Beth Greenhill, Alex (Cassidy), Macie Mussleman, Sydney Childers, James, Liles, Laura Alice and Mary Hillhouse; and great granddaughter, Molly Blaire Mussleman.
We have been blessed beyond measure by Jean Gay Mussleman’s amazing life.
“Her ways are pleasant ways and her paths are peace. She is a tree of life to all who embrace her. Those who lay hold of her will be blessed”. Proverbs 3:17 - 18
Visitation will be at First United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on Monday, December 9, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by the funeral in the sanctuary officiated by Rev. Dale Cohen and Rev. Dr. Terry Stubblefield. Spry Williams Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
The family is grateful for loving medical care provided by Dr. Lyman Mitchell over these many years and the faithful dedicated home care of ElderCare, especially Sherry, Barbara, Diane, Holly, Christina and Sara. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends consider contributions to First United Methodist Church of Florence or other charities.
