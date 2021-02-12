FLORENCE — Laura Jean Gay Sharp, 90, died February 9, 2021. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. She was the wife of the late James B. Sharp. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

