RUSSELLVILLE — Jean “Snaker” Harris Brown, 83, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Russellville Hospital.
Jean was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. She was a farmer, logger, cook and mule skinner. Nothing was too hard for her to master. She was fondly called “Snaker” by her logging friends. In her younger years, she was known in professional wrestling as “The Red Bomber”. In her later years, she was a cook for Dot’s Restaurant in Phil Campbell.
The funeral service will be held today, August 17, 2021 12:00 noon at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel, Russellville with burial in Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon.
She is survived by her honorary son, Greg Williams; grandson, Robert Malone; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ermon Harris; sons, Danny and Jeff Malone; brothers, Auda and Thurman Harris; sister, Vauda Harris; and sisters-in-law, Ruth and Lorene Harris.
Special thanks to nephews, Bill (Ann), Jason and Trent Harris for the wonderful visits.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is assisting the family.
Commented